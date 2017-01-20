Trova le differenze

President Donald Trump boasted his inauguration would have an "unbelievable, perhaps record-setting turnout." But aerial shots of the National Mall from President Barack Obama’s 2009 inauguration and today show that isn’t likely. Left is an image taken at about 11:30am ET in 2009; to the right is what it looked like at 11:04am ET today. Federal and local agencies have estimated that anywhere from 700,000 to 900,000 people will be in Washington, DC, today for Trump’s inauguration — that’s roughly half the number of people who attended Obama’s inauguration in 2009; and less than the one-million turnout in 2013. See more details behind the link in our bio. #Trump #Obama #Inauguration

