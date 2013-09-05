Avete espresso le vostre preferenze anche per i “Macchianera Food Awards” (#MFA13), ed è tempo di scoprire quali sono i candidati alla vittoria.

E’ possibile votare fino a giovedì 19 settembre 2013, dopodiché i risultati saranno messi al sicuro fino alla cerimonia di premiazione, che si terrà presso il Cooking Garden dell’i-Suite Hotel (Viale Regina Elena, 28 – 47921 – Rimini), nel corso della BlogFest, il pomeriggio di domenica 22 settembre 2013, e sarà presemtata da Francesca Romana Barberini.

[alert-note]Ti ricordiamo che le votazioni per i MIA, i Macchianera Italian Awards, ovvero tutti i siti che non fanno parte della categoria food, avvengono attraverso una scheda diversa, che puoi trovare in questa pagina.[/alert-note]

Se il tuo blog ha ricevuto una nomination in una delle categorie puoi copiare e incollare l’icona ufficiale: <a href="http://www.macchianera.net/2013/09/05/mfa13-macchianera-food-awards-2013-2-scheda-di-votazione-le-nomination/" target="_blank"><img src="https://i1.wp.com/www.macchianera.net/wp-content/uploads/2013/09/ico-mfanominee2013.png?resize=96%2C33" alt="ico-mfanominee2013" data-recalc-dims="1" /></a> Parteciperai alla BlogFest e desideri che tutti i lettori del tuo blog lo sappiano? Copia e incolla il codice qui sotto: <a href="http://www.blogfest.it" target="_blank"><img src="https://i1.wp.com/www.macchianera.net/wp-content/uploads/2013/08/button-blogfest2013.png?resize=126%2C33" alt="" title="Io vado alla BlogFest 2013 a Rimini!" data-recalc-dims="1" /></a>

Se invece desiderate inserire la scheda di votazione all’interno del vostro blog (esatto, si può fare), potete semplicemente fare un copia e incolla di questo codice:

<iframe src="https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1Ba1imoPhq84FBAubh6-Zjn1HzUyTWdCJRqPY80R0IZs/viewform?embedded=true" width="760" height="4300" frameborder="0" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0">Sto caricando…</iframe>

Ad ogni premio potrà essere abbinato uno sponsor e, in qualche caso, un regalo da parte dello sponsor (le aziende che volessero sponsorizzare il premio o la Blogfest possono richiedere maggiori informazioni all’indirizzo blogfest@macchianera.net).

[alert-note] Sei un’ azienda ? Puoi sponsorizzare un premio o l’intera BlogFest richiedendo maggiori informazioni all’indirizzo blogfest@macchianera.net [/alert-note]

Il trofeo è quello che vedete in alto e a lato. Ciascun trofeo – a discrezione degli sponsor – potrà avere associato un premio vero e proprio dal valore variabile.

Ricordiamo che è possibile prenotare il soggiorno a Rimini nei giorni della manifestazione a prezzi scontati (e, in qualche caso, anche lo sconto per il treno, FrecciaRossa compreso) da questa pagina o, se vuoi usufruire dell’offerta convenzionata di un hotel 3 stelle in zona BlogFest a partire da 27 euro a notte, puoi scrivere (prima è meglio è) a “prenotazioni@blogfest.it“.

Per la cronaca: il programma della Blogfest 2013 è pubblico e in sharing su Google Calendar (significa che potreste vedere gli eventi aggiungersi o spostarsi giorno per giorno). Per rimanere sempre al passo con i cambiamenti, potete fare in modo che si aggiorni automaticamente anche sui vostri PC, cellulari e tablet. Cliccate sul link apposito per:

E ora, via alle votazioni:



