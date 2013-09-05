MFA13 – Macchianera Food Awards 2013 /2 – Scheda di votazione: Le nomination

Avete espresso le vostre preferenze anche per i “Macchianera Food Awards” (#MFA13), ed è tempo di scoprire quali sono i candidati alla vittoria.
E’ possibile votare fino a giovedì 19 settembre 2013, dopodiché i risultati saranno messi al sicuro fino alla cerimonia di premiazione, che si terrà presso il Cooking Garden dell’i-Suite Hotel (Viale Regina Elena, 28 – 47921 – Rimini), nel corso della BlogFest, il pomeriggio di domenica 22 settembre 2013, e sarà presemtata da Francesca Romana Barberini.
[alert-note]Ti ricordiamo che le votazioni per i MIA, i Macchianera Italian Awards, ovvero tutti i siti che non fanno parte della categoria food, avvengono attraverso una scheda diversa, che puoi trovare in questa pagina.[/alert-note]
|Se il tuo blog ha ricevuto una nomination in una delle categorie puoi copiare e incollare l’icona ufficiale:
|Parteciperai alla BlogFest e desideri che tutti i lettori del tuo blog lo sappiano? Copia e incolla il codice qui sotto:
Se invece desiderate inserire la scheda di votazione all’interno del vostro blog (esatto, si può fare), potete semplicemente fare un copia e incolla di questo codice:
Ad ogni premio potrà essere abbinato uno sponsor e, in qualche caso, un regalo da parte dello sponsor (le aziende che volessero sponsorizzare il premio o la Blogfest possono richiedere maggiori informazioni all’indirizzo blogfest@macchianera.net).
[alert-note] Sei un’azienda? Puoi sponsorizzare un premio o l’intera BlogFest richiedendo maggiori informazioni all’indirizzo blogfest@macchianera.net [/alert-note]
Il trofeo è quello che vedete in alto e a lato. Ciascun trofeo – a discrezione degli sponsor – potrà avere associato un premio vero e proprio dal valore variabile.
Ricordiamo che è possibile prenotare il soggiorno a Rimini nei giorni della manifestazione a prezzi scontati (e, in qualche caso, anche lo sconto per il treno, FrecciaRossa compreso) da questa pagina o, se vuoi usufruire dell’offerta convenzionata di un hotel 3 stelle in zona BlogFest a partire da 27 euro a notte, puoi scrivere (prima è meglio è) a “prenotazioni@blogfest.it“.
Per la cronaca: il programma della Blogfest 2013 è pubblico e in sharing su Google Calendar (significa che potreste vedere gli eventi aggiungersi o spostarsi giorno per giorno). Per rimanere sempre al passo con i cambiamenti, potete fare in modo che si aggiorni automaticamente anche sui vostri PC, cellulari e tablet. Cliccate sul link apposito per:
- aggiungerlo al vostro iPhone/iPad o Google
- al calendario del vostro computer
- o vederlo in una pagina web a sé.
E ora, via alle votazioni:
ciaoooooo voto per ..www.misya.info….spero che va bene….col pc..sono una frana…..in bocca a lupo a MISYA……ciaoooooooooooooo
Io voto Misya.info e vino-online.it. Li trovo davvero molto utili. Spero che vincano.
Hello! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any problems with hackers?
My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing months of
hard work due to no back up. Do you have any solutions to stop hackers?
my blog; Strategic Planning
I believe that is among the so much significant information
for me. And i am satisfied reading your article.
But should remark on some common issues, The site taste is perfect,
the articles is truly excellent : D. Good activity, cheers
my blog – http://www.hbr.cl/wiki/index.php?title=Usuario:UPKAshelyhd
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to assert that I acquire actually enjoyed account your blog posts.
Any way I will be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.
My web page :: gas heaters for the home
It’s remarkable in support of me to have a web page,
which is useful in favor of my knowledge. thanks admin
Also visit my web-site; please click the up coming website page
– http://www.textzona.ru,
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my site thus i came to “return the favor”.I’m trying to find things to improve my web
site!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!
Feel free to surf to my page – Visita sito
This site truly has all the information I wanted about this
subject and didn’t know who to ask.
my web site – plus.google.com (http://www.fulltory.com)
I need too to tbank youu for this good read!! I absolutely loved every bit of it.
I have got you saved as a favorite to check out new
things you post…
my site – cheap watches wholesale china
Hi, I do believe this is an excellent website. I stumbledupon it ;)
I am going to come back once again since i
have book marked it. Money and freedom is the best way to change,
may you be rich and continue to help other people.
Stop by my webpage :: duckhead.co.kr, http://thescenicdesign.com/xe/bodex/15615,
Hello there I am so delighted I found your blog
page, I really found you by error, while I was looking on Digg for something else, Nonetheless
I am here now and would just like to say thanks
a lot for a remarkable post and a all round
enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read through it
all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and
also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time
I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the fantastic job.
My webpage – site web
Hi, I desire to subscribe for this ebpage to take hottest updates, thus wherre can i do it please assist.
what is the best magazines to subscribe to or buy for articles and news on carpentry
or woodworking in UK?
I am looking into changing careers and I am interested
in carpentry. I’ve been looking into schools, however,
before I apply for courses, I was wondering how much I need
to know first. The high school I attended had no shop or wood working options as it was very small.
I have only very little experience having worked for a restoration company doing demolition and
cleanup. Will I learn how to use all the various tools in school or should I look into other
courses that will teach me.. . Also, should I be looking into obtaining work or
will my lack of experience disqualify me from obtaining
it?. . Thank you..
Ahaa, its pleaszant discussion regarding thiks post here at
this website, I have read all that, so at this time me also commenting here.
It’s remarkable for me to have a web page, which is valuable designed for
my knowledge. thanks admin
Salve, porto alla conoscenza dei molti che visitano questo sito, il mio: Gustose Ricette appunto.
Ogni giorno ricette nuove con un occhio di riguardo alla salute e al rapporto controverso che tante persone hanno con il cibo. Tutti possono postare la propria ricetta/creazione con una semplice registrazione ( con la possibilità di inserire dei link ). Siete invitati tutti.
A cut glass tumbler is traditionally used in drinking scotch, but in terms of
tasting, a tall copita, one that is also used in sherry, is the best.
As we are remembering today the lives of dear Thelma and Margaret, I must say that I remember them very well, but it’s not their wise words I remember, though I’m sure Thelma (in
particular) had plenty for me. In recent years, Irish restaurants have become known for a new, modern cuisine.
Howdy! Quick question that’s entirely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile
friendly? My weblog looks weird when browsing from
my iphone4. I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might
be able to resolve this issue. If you have any recommendations, please share.
Cheers!
Hi, Neat post. There’s a problem with your site in web explorer, would check
this? IE still is the market leader and a large section of folks will
miss your excellent writing because of this problem.