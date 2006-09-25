Macchianera Blog Awards 2006 (I vincitori)

Ultimi post

25 settembre 2006

MacchianerAward 2006Malgrado l’esorbitante quantità di minuti necessari per compilare la scheda di votazione (votare era più che altro un atto di fede), finalmente gli MBA, i Macchianera Blog Awards 2006, hanno i loro vincitori.

Dopo il red carpet, le nomination e il countdown, ecco qui di seguito la lista dei premiati (si limita al primo, secondo e terzo posto per ciascuna categoria, questo perché – lo ripetiamo – l’intera votazione è sempre poco più che un gioco, e a noi mica interessa malignare sulle ultime posizioni in classifica, giusto?).

…clicca sul tasto “Play”per riascoltare
la cerimonia di premiazione

Un sincero ringraziamento a quanti hanno votato, aiutato, partecipato, polemizzato, puntualizzato: appuntamento al 2007!

MacchianerAward 2006: Nominee
 Se vuoi, e se il tuo
blog ha vinto o è
stato nominato, puoi
copiare e incollare
dove vuoi sulle tue
pagine l’icona
ufficiale.		 MacchianerAward 2006: Nominee

    PEGGIORE TROLL

    1. Natalino Russo Seminara
    2. Gianni Pecio
    3. Lux
        altri nominati in ordine alfabetico: Fabio Metitieri, Aldo Vincent
