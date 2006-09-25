Macchianera Blog Awards 2006 (I vincitori)

Un sincero ringraziamento a quanti hanno votato, aiutato, partecipato, polemizzato, puntualizzato: appuntamento al 2007!
MIGLIOR BLOG
- Beppe Grillo
- Macchianera
- Personalità Confusa
altri nominati in ordine alfabetico: Akille, Daveblog, Eiochemipensavo, EmmeBi, Freddy Nietzsche, Leibniz, Manteblog, Pandemia, Robinik, Selvaggia Lucarelli, Sette in condotta, Wittgenstein
BLOG RIVELAZIONE
- Sette in condotta
- Beppe Grillo
- Eiochemipensavo
altri nominati in ordine alfabetico: Akille, Daveblog, Eiochemipensavo, EmmeBi, Freddy Nietzsche, Leibniz, Manteblog, Pandemia, Robinik, Selvaggia Lucarelli, Sette in condotta, Wittgenstein
MIGLIOR BLOG COLLETTIVO
- Macchianera
- Sette in condotta
- Ciccsoft
altri nominati in ordine alfabetico: Bar Sport, Blogfriends, Claudio Sabelli Fioretti, Dmag, Grazia, Le fate, Lo spettro della bolognesità, MicroBlogGiallo, Mondooltro, Ora camminiamo eretti, Perché Sanremo è Sanremo, Roundhouse Kicks, Webgol
MIGLIOR FONTE DI SPUNTI
- Wittgenstein
- Leonardo
- Akille
altri nominati in ordine alfabetico: Caymag, Deeario, Eiochemipensavo, EmmeBi, Far finta di essere sani, Giavasan, Giuda Maccablog, Haramlik, Hatingline, Kurai, Leibniz, Miic, No, tu no, Non è niente, Pandemia, Suzukimaruti, Velenero
MIGLIOR BLOG DI OPINIONE
- Beppe Grillo
- Macchianera
- Sabina Guzzanti
altri nominati in ordine alfabetico: 1972, Anelli di fumo, Antonio Di Pietro, Attentialcane, Babsi Jones, Brodo Primordiale, Camillo, Daw, Ivan Scalfarotto, JimMomo, Leonardo, Mario Adinolfi, Mirumir, OneMoreBlog, Robba, Robinik, Rolli, Sasaki Fukika, Simplicissimus, Terrorpilots
MIGLIOR BLOG UMORISTICO
- Personalità Confusa
- Sette in condotta
- Uccidi un grissino…
altri nominati in ordine alfabetico: Aspetta primavera, Corridrice!, Bendix – Lia Celi, Greenwich Village, Hatingline, Ho fatto la ceretta al gatto, Il blog di Gago, Malafemmena, Nocturns, Non eri Einstein. Non eri niente., Proesie, Pulsatilla, Selvaggia Lucarelli, Settore4cFila72Posto35, Spad, Specialguest
MIGLIOR BLOG TECNICO/DIVULGATIVO
- Attivissimo blog
- Andrea Beggi
- Pandemia
altri nominati in ordine alfabetico: 30 seconds to Tambu, Alessandro Longo, Blog Notes, DelyMyth, Downloadblog, Edit, Elmanco, Geeksquare, Gizmodo IT, Maestrini per caso, Marco Camisani Calzolari, Mash-ups in Italy, Mauro Lupi, Motoricerca, Nova24Ora, PDI^2, Qix.it, Scene Digitali, TF, Vittorio Pasteris, Voice Over It, WordPress Italy
MIGLIOR BLOG TELEVISIVO
- Daveblog
- Tvblog
- Antonio Genna
altri nominati in ordine alfabetico: (no) need to argue, Caro televip, Della serie, Format, Il blog di Marcus, Push the button, Reality Blog, Spoiler TV, SuperAle Show, Tele dico io, Telecamere, Telefilm Cult, Torrenti, TV Boomerang, USA TV
MIGLIOR VIP BLOG
- Beppe Grillo
- Elio e le Storie Tese
- Daniele Luttazzi
altri nominati in ordine alfabetico: Antonio Di Pietro, Claudio Bisio, Kay Rush, Linus, Paolo Cevoli, Paolo Gentiloni, Platinette, Sabina Guzzanti, Selvaggia Lucarelli, Syria, Trio Medusa
MIGLIOR BLOG PERSONALE
- L’Indignato
- La Z di Zoro
- Sociopatica
altri nominati in ordine alfabetico: …e Viss.e felice e scontenta, A day in the life, Allafinestra, Bambolescente, Chica VQ, DotComa, Fàmolo Spad, Gaspar Torriero gove verbose, Lexi Amberson, Livingston, Mamma per Sbaglio, Notiziole di .mau., Orientalia4All, Paolo Valdemarin, Rafaeli, Sasaki Fukika, Tyttyna, Una stagione di fede assoluta
MIGLIOR BLOG NANOPUBLISHING
- Downloadblog
- Tvblog
- Cineblog
altri nominati in ordine alfabetico: Autoblog, Caymag, Gadgetblog, Geeksquare, Gizmodo Italia, Gustoblog, Melablog, Mobileblog, Motoblog, Motoricerca, Ossblog, Penne digitali, Peperosso, Quanteruote, Reporters, Softblog, Speedblog, Tecnocino, Tele dico io
PEGGIORE TROLL
- Natalino Russo Seminara
- Gianni Pecio
- Lux
altri nominati in ordine alfabetico: Fabio Metitieri, Aldo Vincent
