Il rapporto Calipari senza omissis

Come probabilmente saprete, il comando americano a Bagdad ha reso note le conclusioni cui è giunta la parte americana della commissione d’inchiesta sulla morte di Nicola Calipari.
Conclusioni: nessuna azione disciplinare nei confronti di alcun soldato. Lo scrive il generale Peter Vangjel, responsabile americano dell’inchiesta approvata dal generale John Vines, comandante della Forza multinazionale in Iraq.
La relazione dei detective dell’esercito americano, insomma, assolve in toto i soldati statunitensi e lascia intendere che vi siano state evidenti responsabilità degli 007 italiani andati a salvare Giuliana Sgrena. Un po’ come dire: il nostro servizio segreto è meglio del vostro.
Il generale Vangjel, forte di questa certezza, ha divulgato alla stampa 43 pagine piene zeppe di “omissis”, nelle quali viene fornita la versione americana di ciò che accadde la sera del 4 marzo, quando Nicola Calipari trovò la morte per “fuoco amico” sulla strada per l’aeroporto della capitale irachena.
Ma ora viene il bello. Gli ammerigani so’ fforti ma, soprattutto, moderni. E siccome non sembra, ma sotto sotto ci tengono alle foreste, invece che stampare le 43 pagine le inviano alla stampa in formato “pdf”, una sorta di standard, leggibile attraverso un programma gratuito distribuito da Acrobat. Repubblica, per fare un nome, lo rende disponibile sul web.
Per qualche arcano motivo che andrebbe analizzato, banche, avvocati, notai e – ora scopriamo – forze armate, ritengono in formato “pdf” molto più “sicuro” che il Word della Microsoft. E non hanno torto, intendiamoci. A meno che.
A meno che non si prendano le dovute precauzioni che il formato “pdf” di Acrobat consente, quali, ad esempio, inserire una password per impedirne la stampa, l’esportazione, il copia e incolla dei contenuti. Questo no, non lo fa nessuno.
Per inciso, non lo hanno fatto nemmeno gli americani, pur avendo a che fare con un documento che – evidentemente – conteneva lunghi paragrafi che dovevano rimanere segreti: hanno preso il documento, hanno deciso che cosa andava cancellato, e hanno coperto il testo incriminato con una pecetta nera, trattando un documento digitale come se fosse un ciclostile e ignorando che sotto la pecetta nera le frasi cancellate rimanevano lì, a coprirsi le vergogne con un asciugamano che poteva essere scostato da chiunque.
Come? E’ sufficiente aprire il documento originale con la versione professionale di Acrobat (quella che permette non solo di leggere, ma anche di editare i documenti), selezionare tutto il testo e fare un copia e incolla su Word o un qualsiasi editor. Oppure, più facile ancora, aprire il file “pdf” originale, cliccare su “Salva come…” e scegliere un qualsiasi formato diverso dal “pdf” (sempre Word, tanto per dirne uno).
Et voilà, la pecetta nera sparisce: gli “omissis” sono lì, nero su bianco, invece che nero su nero.
|Il rapporto USA sul caso Calipari nella versione originale, pubblica e censurata (clicca qui o sull’icona per scaricarlo in formato .pdf)
|Il rapporto USA sul caso Calipari nella versione non censurata, comprensiva degli “omissis” (clicca qui o sull’icona per scaricarlo in formato .pdf)
Cliccate sulla seconda icona per scoprire ciò che non avreste dovuto leggere. Il testo in origine nascosto è evidenziato in giallo.
